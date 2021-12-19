Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 deg…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variabl…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.