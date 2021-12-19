 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

