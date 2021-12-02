The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is s…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast ca…