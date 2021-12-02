Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.