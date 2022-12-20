 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Morganton News Herald is partnering with Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group who are sponsoring 250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert