Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
