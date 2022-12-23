Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.