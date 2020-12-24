 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

