Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.