Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
