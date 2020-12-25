It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.74. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Morganton, NC
