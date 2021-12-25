It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC
