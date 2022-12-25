Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Morganton, NC
