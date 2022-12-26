Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Morganton, NC
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.