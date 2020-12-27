 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert