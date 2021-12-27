Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s t…