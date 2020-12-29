 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

