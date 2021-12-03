 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert