Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph.