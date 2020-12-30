 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

