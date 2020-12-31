 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

