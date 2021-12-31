Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC
