Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:51 PM EST until SAT 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Morganton, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
