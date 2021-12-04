Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Morganton, NC
