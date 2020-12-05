 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST SAT. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

