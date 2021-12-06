 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

