Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 0 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
