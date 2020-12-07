Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.