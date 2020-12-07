 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

