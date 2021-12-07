Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.