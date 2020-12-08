Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.