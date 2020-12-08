Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!