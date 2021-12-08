Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The ar…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatu…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should rea…