Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.