Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Morganton, NC
