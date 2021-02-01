 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

