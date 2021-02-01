Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Morganton, NC
