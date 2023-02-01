Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
