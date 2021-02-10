 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert