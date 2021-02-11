Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
