Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

