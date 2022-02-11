Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It shoul…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morgan…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs …
For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …