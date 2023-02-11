Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20%…