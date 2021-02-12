Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC
