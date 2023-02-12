The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Morganton, NC
