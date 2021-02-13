 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert