Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.