 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert