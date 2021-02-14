Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tod…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds should be calm…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…
Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a qua…