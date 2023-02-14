Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Morganton, NC
