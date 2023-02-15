Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. There is onl…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 deg…