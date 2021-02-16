Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.