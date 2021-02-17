Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.