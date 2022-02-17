Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.