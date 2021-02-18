Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 7:00 PM EST. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.