Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Morganton, NC
