Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Morganton, NC
