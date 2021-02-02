 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert