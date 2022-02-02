Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
